Bill banning same-sex kissing in public to be brought to Armenia NA
September 7, 2018 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov is planning to unveil a draft bill “prohibiting propaganda of homosexuality,” Aravot reports.
The motion, if approved, will ban same-sex people from kissing in public places.
“If a healthy child is born from a kiss of [people of] different sexes, a very bad thing is born from that of same sex people,” Sharmazanov was quoted as saying on Friday, September 7.
According to him, he is also going to submit other projects to the parliament.
Sharmazanov is from the Republican Party of Armenia and has been a lawmaker since 2007.
