Macedonia fails to issue visas for Armenia football team fans
September 8, 2018 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Embassy of Macedonia in Russia has refused to grant visas to the members of the First Armenian Front who were preparing to leave for Skopje to support the national team in the Nations League match against Macedonia.
A FAF member, Sergey Janjoyan said in a Facebook post that the Embassy dragged the process for no apparent reason and announced on Friday, September 7 that all those who had applied for visas have been rejected.
The Armenian national football team on Saturday left for Macedonia for a UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday.
The game will be held at 8:00pm Yerevan time.
On Thursday, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 2-1 in their first UEFA Nations League match.
In the first half of the match, midfielder Marcos Pizzelli shot from outside the box to the top left corner of Liechtenstsein's net after Aras Özbiliz, an Armenian winger, assisted.
Minutes later, Liechtenstein's Sandro Wolfinger shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner for an equalizer.
In the second half, Armenian midfielder Tigran Barseghyan, again with an assist from Özbiliz, netted a second goal for Armenia to help the team win the game.
