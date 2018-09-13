Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief
September 13, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has been nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Ruben Hayrapetyan, the long-time chief of the Federation, said earlier that he won’t seek another term in case Vanetsyan decides to run for the post.
The new chief of the FFA will be elected on September 22.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan, lawmaker Alen Simonyan, as well as FIFA delegate Marina Tashchyan - who is midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s mother - are the candidates for the members of the Executive Committee of the Federation.
Vanetsyan was appointed the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia on May 10.
