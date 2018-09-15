Sunderland no more interested in Armenia int'l Gael Andonian

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sunderland will not follow up their interest in trialist Gael Andonian - with the Black Cats unable to add to their wage bill until Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong’s situations are resolved, Chronicle Live reports.

Armenia international centre-back Andonian was available as a free agent after leaving Marseille this summer and he spent time training with the Black Cats a fortnight ago, playing for the U23s in their win against West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of last week.

At that stage, Ross was keen to take another look at the 23-year-old and Sunday’s Premier League 2 game against Norwich City on Wearside would have been the ideal opportunity.

But those plans have now changed and Andonian has moved on.

“There’ll be nothing on that,” Ross said of Andonian.

“We had a decision to make in terms of how he fitted into the squad but equally now, we have some things to consider in terms of where we are with Papy and Didier, and how they weren’t resolved before most of those European windows closed.

“But I’m not complaining about that, I did say at the time that as a squad, we’re in a healthy position in terms of what we’ve got in the time we had to put it together.”

Sunderland this week announced that they intend to terminate Djilobodji’s contract after he reported back for training a month late and out of shape, while Ndong is still AWOL.

The Djilobodji case could yet result in legal action while Ndong’s future remains up in the air, and until those issues are dealt with the club is not in a position to sign more players.