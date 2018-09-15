Unai Emery advised to drop Henrikh Mkhitaryan deeper into midfield

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal legend Martin Keown has advised Unai Emery to make a major shake-up in his team by dropping Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan deeper into midfield.

The former Gunners defender seems to be implying that Aaron Ramsey would be one of the players to make way, saying Ozil and Mkhitaryan could play alongside the more defensive-minded Lucas Torreira in a midfield three.

"I have called for more creativity deeper in the Arsenal team. That can be achieved by playing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan either side of Lucas Torreira in midfield," he said according to Daily Mail.

"So far, it feels like the club’s frontline attacking players — including Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey — have been on trial.

"The best managers are those who work out quickly what they want and the period for assessment is now over."

Mkhitaryan has made quite the impact since signing for Arsenal from Manchester United, but after fulfilling his childhood dream, the Armenia international has a new ambition to achieve.

The No 7 said in a recent interview that he is determined to help the Gunners return to the competition.