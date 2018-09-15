// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian joining Tata Steel tournament in India

September 15, 2018 - 16:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will be seen in action in the upcoming Tata Steel chess meet which will be held in the Indian city of Kolkata from November 9-14, Times of India reports.

This rapid and blitz format tournament will be one of strongest-ever in the country with four of the 11 players in the fray are in the top-10 bracket of the Fide world rankings.

The Grandmasters meet will see five foreigners and six Indians vying for $40,000 prize money.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan,Wesley So and Hikaru Nakamura of the United States and Sergey Karjakin of Russia (2760) will also be involved.

