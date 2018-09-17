Spokesman says Putin not stepping down
September 17, 2018 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, the co-founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, that he is not going to retire, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel, TASS reports.
Recalling Putin’s meeting with businessmen at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok earlier in September, Peskov said that Putin had asked whether the Chinese businessman was really planning to step down. "The entire world mooted the news that Jack Ma was planning to retire and, naturally, Putin asked Jack Ma: "Are you really going to retire, with your energy?", Peskov recounted Putin’s words. "It was said by the president, who is 65, but as he told Jack Ma: 'I am not going to step down. I have no such plans.'"
The New York Times said earlier that Jack Ma was planning to step down from his role in his company from September 10, when he turned 54. His competences are expected to go over to Director General Daniel Zhang.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel, Turkey holding backchannel talks to restore ties: media Israel and Turkey are holding backchannel talks in a bid to restore the all-but-severed diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Islamic State offensive proves successful in west Deir ez-Zor The Islamic State began their assault on Sunday by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near Badiya Al-Sham.
Azeris must demand that Aliyev’s son serve on Artsakh line: Armenia PM Pashinyan said the Azerbaijani people do realize that Ilham Aliyev easily escalates the situation on the frontline.
Armenian, Artsakh Foreign Ministers discuss peace process in Karabakh The sides stressed the importance of arranging consultations between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and Karabakh.