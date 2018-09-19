Young Armenian wrestlers take silver medals at World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian wrestlers have already snatched two silver medals at the 2018 Junior World Championships, currently underway in Trnava, Slovakia.

Tigran Minasyan (55 kg weight class) and David Ovasapyan (130 kg) both lost to Iranian athletes to come in the second.

Hrachya Poghosyan (63 kg), meanwhile, was unable to defeat his opponent in his bronze-medal bout to take a medal.

The championship will run through September 23.