Young Armenian wrestlers take silver medals at World Championships
September 19, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian wrestlers have already snatched two silver medals at the 2018 Junior World Championships, currently underway in Trnava, Slovakia.
Tigran Minasyan (55 kg weight class) and David Ovasapyan (130 kg) both lost to Iranian athletes to come in the second.
Hrachya Poghosyan (63 kg), meanwhile, was unable to defeat his opponent in his bronze-medal bout to take a medal.
The championship will run through September 23.
Top stories
Sunderland will not follow up their interest in trialist Gael Andonian - with the Black Cats unable to add to their wage bill.
Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made quite the impact since signing for Arsenal from Manchester United.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike against Chelsea has been voted as Arsenal's August Goal of the Month.
Unai Emery hopes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is able to travel to Azerbaijan despite the Karabakh conflict.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian rebels to reportedly leave Tanf area to northern Syria The US-backed Syrian rebels and their families are set to leave Tanf area in southeastern Syria to the country’s north.
Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19.
VivaCell-MTS head unveils personal success story The meeting served as an important platform to develop tools of efficient management among younger generation.
North and South Korea to seek right to host Olympics together The leaders reached key agreements on nuclear disarmament and even announced plans to bid to jointly host the 2032 Olympics.