Charlie Nicholas predicts Henrikh Mkhitaryan will score vs Vorskla

September 19, 2018 - 12:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal and Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has predicted that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will score on Thursday, September 20 when Arsenal hosts Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava, Sky Sports reports.

The opening round of the 2018/19 Europa League group stage takes place on Thursday.

"I imagine there will be a lot of changes with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming in, so it will still be a strong enough team for me to expect Arsenal to win this," the former footballer said.

"The way Arsenal play they don't do clean sheets, so I am going to go for a 2-1 win and Mkhitaryan to score first.

"When new teams come into the competition they get caught up in the emotions of it so I will also go with 60+ booking points."

Mkhitaryan is greatly expected to start the match against Vorskla. The final lineup has not been revealed though.

