Armenian wrestler wins Junior World Championships gold

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan took gold in the under 67kg event of the 2018 Junior World Championships, currently underway in Trnava, Slovakia.

In his final bout, Amoyan defeated Uzbekistan's Mahmud Kakhshaliyev with a score of 10:0.

As reported earlier, Tigran Minasyan (55 kg weight class) and David Ovasapyan (130 kg) had snatched two silver medals, while Hrachya Poghosyan (63 kg) was unable to defeat his opponent in his bronze-medal fight to take a medal.

The championship will run through September 23.