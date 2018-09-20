FIFA ranking: Armenia hold on to 100th position for fourth month
September 20, 2018 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged for a fourth month after the country's national football team dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
France and Belgium share the first and second spots, while Brazil comes in the third.
Meanwhile, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas and Tonga come in the bottom end.
