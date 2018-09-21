Mkhitaryan expects Europa League glory with Emery
September 21, 2018 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes Europa League specialist Unai Emery can lead Arsenal to glory in the competition this season, Besoccer reports.
Emery won the competition three times between 2014 and 2016.
Unai Emery is no stranger to the Europa League - Emery lifted the trophy in three consecutive seasons with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016 and is now targeting similar success at Arsenal.
Arsenal got off to a good start in the Europa league on Thursday, September 20 night, winning 4-2 against Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava.
Mkhitaryan, who won the competition with Manchester United in 2017, said: "He [Emery] has won this competition three times and it's very important to us, for Arsenal, because we're playing in this competition to win.
"We're not just playing to participate. It's very important because if you win then you can get a spot in the Champions League, so we're trying to win every game and we will see where we get to."
Arsenal couldn't afford to slip up against Vorskla with tougher group stages fixtures against Sporting Lisbon and Qarabag to come.
Photo. Arsenal FC via Getty Images
