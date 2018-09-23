Arsenal assessing Mkhitaryan's fitness ahead of Everton clash

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are assessing Henrikh Mkhitaryan's fitness ahead of Sunday's game against Everton at the Emirates, Football.London reports.

The attacking midfielder started Thursday, September 20 night's Europa League game against FC Vorskla and set up two goals during the 4-2 victory, while also playing a big role in another.

Mkhitaryan completed the full 90 minutes in the win, Arsenal's fourth in succession in all competitions, but the club have now revealed he picked up an ankle problem during the game.

The former Manchester United man will now be monitored by the club's medical staff before a decision is made on whether he can feature against Everton at the weekend.

Arsenal's latest medical update is as follows: "Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton."