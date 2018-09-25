Former Albania coach could head Armenia national football team
September 25, 2018 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team, Alpenews.al says.
According to the report, he is conducting intensive negotiations with the Football Federation of Armenia.
De Biasi was the first coach of Albania to qualify them for a major tournament, and he achieved that by qualifying the team for the Euro 2016 championship.
