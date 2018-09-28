Armenia's Gevorg Ghazaryan scores twice in Chaves vs Benfica (video)
September 28, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team Gevorg Ghazaryan has scored twice in the Portuguese club Chaves' fixture against Benfica.
The Primeira Liga match between the two Portuguese clubs took place on Thursday, September 27.
Ghazaryan netted to two goals in the second half to help his team draw the game.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan said: "He [Emery] has won this competition three times and it's very important to us, for Arsenal."
Armenian wrestlers have already snatched two silver medals at the 2018 Junior World Championships, currently underway in Trnava.
Sunderland will not follow up their interest in trialist Gael Andonian - with the Black Cats unable to add to their wage bill.
Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made quite the impact since signing for Arsenal from Manchester United.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New 'Game of Thrones' book will arrive on Nov. 20 Fire and Blood, the new fictional Westeros history book from George R.R. Martin, is coming much sooner. It's set to arrive on Nov. 20.
Scientists could have discovered Jurassic period's biggest dinosaur A new study reveals that Ledumahadi mafube, a Brontosaurus relative, could have weighed 12 metric tons.
ZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concert French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie
Armenia's Pashinyan, Azerbaijan's Aliyev "talk" in Tajikistan Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "had a conversation", Pashinyan said.