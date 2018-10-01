Iran shoots 6 missiles to "terrorist positions in Syria"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday, October 1 shot 6 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to takfiri militant positions in eastern Euphrates in Syria, IRNA reports.

"Security of the Iranian people is the Armed Forces' redline and the IRGC spares no efforts in maintaining peace and security," IRGC public relations office announced in a statement. .

IRGC will give "crushing response to any wickedness, it added.

During the operation, IRGC shot six ballistic missiles from aerospace base in western Iran and targeted terrorists from a distance of 570km.

Meanwhile, seven drones also bombarded terrorists' positions, IRGC reported.

In the operation, some of the leaders and agents of the recent terrorist crimes have been killed or injured, and their infrastructures and ammunition stockpiles have been destroyed.

At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 60 others injured in September 22 terror attack in Ahvaz which took place during a military parade held to mark the 38th anniversary of the eight-year (1980-88) war imposed on Iran. The self-proclaimed Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.