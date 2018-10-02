Postage stamp celebrating “Europa 2018” cancelled in Armenia
October 2, 2018 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2018. Bridges” was cancelled and put into circulation on Tuesday, October 2 in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of HayPost CJSC in Armenia.
The stamp is issued within the frameworks of EUROPA international program of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop).
With a nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp, authored by HayPast designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan, is printed in Cartor house in France with the print-run of 40 000 pcs.
The postage stamp depicts the natural bridge located in the village of Tsakkar of Gegharkunik province of Armenia.
The cancellation ceremony was performed by the Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.
