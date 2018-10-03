Yerevan will have a new Mayor on October 13
October 3, 2018 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first session of the newly-elected Council of Elders of Yerevan is slated for October 13, when actor and comedian, leader of My Step bloc Hayk Marutyan will officially become the new Mayor of the Armenian capital.
The Central Electoral Commission on September 30 summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, held a week earlier.
Elections were held across the Armenian capital on September 23. My Step bloc, which is backed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, secured more than 81% of all the ballots cast in elections.
With a total of 65 members, the Council of Elders will now be comprised of My Step (57 mandates), Prosperous Armenia Party (5 mandates) and Luys (Light) bloc (3 mandates).
My Step is led by Marutyan who supported Pashinyan throughout the velvet revolution which saw the resignation of former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and the election of Pashinyan as the country’s new PM.
