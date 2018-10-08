Yura Movsisyan invited to Armenia national squad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan has been invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by new chief coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants on Monday, October 8.

Former coach Vardan Minasyan had also included Movsisyan in the squad, but the player missed Armenia's last two fixtures due to lack of practice.

The forward, who currently plays for Chicago Fire, used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.

Armenia's next fixtures will be against the teams of Gibraltar and Macedonia on October 13 and 16, respectively, within the UEFA Nations League.