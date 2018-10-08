Second woman reportedly accuses Ronaldo of sexual assault

PanARMENIAN.Net - The lawyer representing a teacher who claims she was raped by Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday, October 7 that he has been contacted by another women alleging she also was sexually assaulted by the footballer, the Daily Mail reports.

Leslie Stovall, who is acting for former model Kathryn Mayorga, who made the first accusation, said: 'I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience.'

He declined to name the American woman, but said he would hand her details to Las Vegas police who have reopened the 2009 case of alleged rape brought by Mayorga.

Juventus star Ronaldo, 33, who previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has strenuously denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault. He last week described Mayorga's accusation as 'fake news', adding in a tweet: 'Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.'

The allegations threaten a string of lucrative sponsorship and marketing deals – and Ronaldo's freedom.

Nike, with whom he has a reported $1 billion lifetime deal, last week said it was 'deeply concerned'. The sportswear giant's shares fell when the rape allegation became public.

Mayorga, 34, met the footballer in a nightclub in June 2009. She claims he invited her to his penthouse suite at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and raped her.

She reported the attack to police, but the investigation was abandoned and Ms Mayorga reached a £287,000 settlement with Ronaldo in 2010 in exchange for her silence.