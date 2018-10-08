Second woman reportedly accuses Ronaldo of sexual assault
October 8, 2018 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The lawyer representing a teacher who claims she was raped by Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday, October 7 that he has been contacted by another women alleging she also was sexually assaulted by the footballer, the Daily Mail reports.
Leslie Stovall, who is acting for former model Kathryn Mayorga, who made the first accusation, said: 'I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience.'
He declined to name the American woman, but said he would hand her details to Las Vegas police who have reopened the 2009 case of alleged rape brought by Mayorga.
Juventus star Ronaldo, 33, who previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has strenuously denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault. He last week described Mayorga's accusation as 'fake news', adding in a tweet: 'Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.'
The allegations threaten a string of lucrative sponsorship and marketing deals – and Ronaldo's freedom.
Nike, with whom he has a reported $1 billion lifetime deal, last week said it was 'deeply concerned'. The sportswear giant's shares fell when the rape allegation became public.
Mayorga, 34, met the footballer in a nightclub in June 2009. She claims he invited her to his penthouse suite at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and raped her.
She reported the attack to police, but the investigation was abandoned and Ms Mayorga reached a £287,000 settlement with Ronaldo in 2010 in exchange for her silence.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Vegetable oil production plant to be established in Armenia Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.
Yura Movsisyan invited to Armenia national squad The Former coach had also included Movsisyan in the squad, but the player missed Armenia's last two fixtures due to lack of practice.
Armenian photo editor PicsArt to open AI laboratory in Russia The Russian laboratory will work on AI technologies that the service uses on photo filters, augmented reality cameras.