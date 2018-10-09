Yura Movsisyan says coming back to "a new free Armenia"
October 9, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan is returning to "a new free Armenia" after he was invited to join the national football team under new head coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants.
"After 3 years of not playing for my National Team, I have decided to go back and play again," Movsisyan said in a Facebook post.
"I didn’t think I would ever return because of everything that happened but we have a new free Armenia and nothing makes me more proud than to join my team.
"Can’t wait to land in Armenia and start our new journey. Hope to see a full stadium at our games on the 13th and 16th. Only way we will get back to winning ways is with the support of our fans."
The forward, who currently plays for Chicago Fire, used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.
Armenia's next fixtures will be against the teams of Gibraltar and Macedonia on October 13 and 16, respectively, within the UEFA Nations League.
Top stories
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.
Arsenal said "Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton."
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army discovers large weapons cache in eastern Daraa The Syrian army uncovered a large weapons cache in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week.
Armenia can’t overcome crisis without elections, MP tells PACE (video) Edmon Marukyan has told a PACE session that snap elections in Armenia are aimed at overcoming the political crisis in the country.
Armenian-Russian military drills launch in Armenia The exercise tackles the accomplishment of tasks in different types of battlefields, coordination of subdivisions during decisive actions.
"Old Armenia" slot game with special symbols and ornaments in the works It includes Armenian letters, symbols, ornaments, which show Armenian culture, the cokpany said in a press release.