Henrikh Mkhitaryan "fully focused" on Armenia national team

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
October 10, 2018 - 16:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is focused on the national team's upcoming fixtures against Gibraltar and Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League.

"Full focus on the #armenia national team," the Arsenal star captioned picture he posted on Instagram.

Armenia's next fixtures will be against the teams of Gibraltar and Macedonia on October 13 and 16, respectively, within the UEFA Nations League.

As reported earlier, Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan will also play in the games after 3 years of not playing for the national team.

