// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal

Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal
October 12, 2018 - 17:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Buyer of the modern art painter Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” self-destructed painting keeps the $1.4 mln worth deal despite of the painting being damaged. The information was passed by Sotheby’s auction house.

On October 6, when it was announced at the auction that the deal was officially made and the buyer could collect the painting, it was cut to several pieces due to the special paper cutting devices installed in the frame. Despite that the buyer of the painting has not refused to still purchase it and her art works identification service, Pest Control gave a new name of “Love in the Trash” to Banksy’s damaged painting. “A live performance was sold in the auction for the first time”, Sotheby’s commented on the purchase of the painting and its remaining, reports RBK.

“At the beginning I was shocked but then slowly I understood that I will have my own piece in the history of art”, said the buyer.

The official announcement also stated that this case of self-destructed art was not the first work as there were also similar cases by Gustav Metzger and Jean Tinguely.

After the destruction of the painting, the director of Sotheby’s, Alex Branczik supposed that it will be sold for even a higher price, which however didn’t happen. Meanwhile “Girl with Balloon” still exceeded Banksy’s personal record.

Related links:
http://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5bc005889a7947302c6574d3
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
President of Tunisia invites Armen Sarkissian for official visit
Survey: whom Armenians to elect and to whom never give a vote at extraordinary parliamentary elections
Bolton to visit Armenia “to advance American interests”
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at Francophonie Economic Forum Uniting the world for a better future