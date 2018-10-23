Nikol Pashinyan nommed for Armenia PM
October 23, 2018 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yelk bloc has nominated acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the post of the Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming election in the National Assembly on Wednesday, October 23.
According to Yelk lawmaker Lena Nazaryan, the nomination is a mere formality which will respect the procedure defined in the Armenian Constitution.
Pashinyan resigned on October 16. The National Assembly is set to fail to elect a new PM throughout two weeks to pave the way for the dissolution of the parliament.
Snap parliamentary elections are slated for December.
The former ruling party of Armenia will not submit a candidate for the post of the country’s Prime Minister in the National Assembly’s election of PM on Wednesday, lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Tuesday.
Baghdasaryan, who is the head of the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia, also suggested that other political groups submitted candidates for the post.
