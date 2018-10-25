Armenian Catholicos meets Pope Francis in Vatican
October 25, 2018 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, who is on a patriarchal visit in Italy, met Pope Francis in the Vatican on Wednesday, October 24.
Photos from the meeting in the Holy See were published on the Catholicos’ Facebook page.
During the visit, the Catholicos was accompanied by the Primate of Shirak Diocese, His Eminence Bishop Mikayel Ajapahyan, the Very Rev. Fr. Anania Tsaturyan, and composer Tigran Mansuryan.
