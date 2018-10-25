Armenia drop to 101st spot in FIFA ranking
October 25, 2018 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report unveiled by the Federation on Thursday, October 25.
Meanwhile, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas and San marino come in the bottom end.
