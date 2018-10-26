Armenian lifters win two gold medals at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lifter Andranik Karapetyan (85kg) and Hakob Mkrtchyan (94 kg) have won gold medals at the U23 event of the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships.

The 2018 edition of the championships is currently underway in the Polish town of Zamość.

In addition to the medal, Karapetyan set a new European record in the clean and jerk event.

Karapetyan and Mkrtchyan lifted 369 kg and 368 kg above their heads, respectively.

Samvel Babakyan (94 kg), meanwhile, took silver in the U20 event of the championships, bringing in the 3rd medal for Armenia among juniors.