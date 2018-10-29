Armenian wrestlers win two bronze medals at World Championships
October 29, 2018 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian team of Greco-Roman wrestlers has snatched two bronze medals at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Maksim Manukyan (82 kg) and Artur Shahinyan (87 kg) brought the medals home, while Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan was unable to participate due to injury.
