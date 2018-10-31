Henrikh Mkhitaryan could start in Arsenal's fixture vs Blackpool: media
October 31, 2018 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is predicted to be included in Arsenal's starting eleven when the London club meets League One side Blackpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, Sportskeeda says.
"Mkhitaryan is playing second fiddle to other first-team stars such as Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent games, but there are no questions regarding his abilities with the football," analyst Ishu Roy says.
"The Armenian is crafty, creative and sharp with his footwork. The onus will be on him to create chances and help Arsenal progress to the next round comprehensively."
Arsenal and Blackpool will meet on Wednesday, October 31.
Photo. PA-PRESS ASSOCIATION
