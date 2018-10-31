// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could start in Arsenal's fixture vs Blackpool: media

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could start in Arsenal's fixture vs Blackpool: media
October 31, 2018 - 12:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is predicted to be included in Arsenal's starting eleven when the London club meets League One side Blackpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, Sportskeeda says.

"Mkhitaryan is playing second fiddle to other first-team stars such as Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent games, but there are no questions regarding his abilities with the football," analyst Ishu Roy says.

"The Armenian is crafty, creative and sharp with his footwork. The onus will be on him to create chances and help Arsenal progress to the next round comprehensively."

Arsenal and Blackpool will meet on Wednesday, October 31.

Photo. PA-PRESS ASSOCIATION
Related links:
Sportskeeda. Arsenal v Blackpool: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Carabao Cup 2018-19
 Top stories
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in HamburgMagnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham.
Armenia football team has a new chief coachArmenia football team has a new chief coach
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfightGegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with BrentfordMkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Armenia's Aronian has best chance to take Your Next Move Blitz lead
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Thailand looks to legalize marijuana A draft bill to permit its limited use has been sent to the military government's National Legislative Assembly (NLA).
Armenia improves Doing Business standing by 6 notches Armenia made starting a business easier by allowing voluntary value added tax registration at the time of business incorporation.
Tourism in Armenia grew 9% year-on-year The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-September has grown by 8.8% year-on-year, the Statistical Service reveals.
New postage stamp marks 100th anniv. of Armenia police foundation A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Police” was cancelled.