Armenia, Belarus leaders discuss arms sales to Azerbaijan
November 1, 2018 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian discussed with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko the decision of Minsk to sell weapons to Azerbaijan, Sarkissian told reporters on Thursday, November 1.
Sarkissian said he met Lukashenko on the eve of the Core Group Meeting of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk, and that the two discussed many issues concerning relations between Belarus and Armenia: economic challenges, development of cooperation in digital technologies and biotechnologies.
The issue of arms supplies to Belarus was also discussed, though Sarkissian declined to provide more details, 21.by reports.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
National Assembly to be resolved after it fails to elect new PM The National Assembly will thus be dissolved and snap parliamentary elections will follow on December 9.
Armenian President meets former U.S. National Security Advisor The president in the Belarusian capital participating in the Core Group Meeting of Munich Security Conference.
New Armenian banknotes to be put into circulation within weeks New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation in November, a spokesman for the Central Bank told PanARMENIAN.Net.
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia (video) The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.