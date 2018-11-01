Armenia, Belarus leaders discuss arms sales to Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian discussed with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko the decision of Minsk to sell weapons to Azerbaijan, Sarkissian told reporters on Thursday, November 1.

Sarkissian said he met Lukashenko on the eve of the Core Group Meeting of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk, and that the two discussed many issues concerning relations between Belarus and Armenia: economic challenges, development of cooperation in digital technologies and biotechnologies.

The issue of arms supplies to Belarus was also discussed, though Sarkissian declined to provide more details, 21.by reports.