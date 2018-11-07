Armenian politician backed by Trump loses Congressional bid
November 7, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American politician Danny Tarkanian who had the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump lost the race for House District 3 to Democrat Susie Lee.
Tarkanian — who had won three previous GOP primaries, but lost five general elections — lost to Rosen in 2016 by fewer than 4,000 votes in the 3rd District, which covers much of suburban Las Vegas.
As reported earlier, Democratic state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, an American politician with Armenian roots, declared victory over Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney on Tuesday, November 6 night in the fiercely contested race for the 22nd U.S. Congressional District seat. Democrats Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier, both of Armenian descent, are also projected to win the polls.
Millions of voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to render their first national verdict on the Donald Trump presidency, and the results gave Democrats a House majority while Republicans retained their control of the Senate.
