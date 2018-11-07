FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited to Armenia
November 7, 2018 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has invited President of FIFA Gianni Infantino to Armenia. According to preliminary agreement, Infantino will arrive in Yerevan in 2019.
Vanetsyan and FFA First Vice President, Secretary General Armen Melikbekyan visited Switzerland at the invitation of Infantino and met the FIFA President in Zurich.
At the meeting in the Swiss town, Vanetsyan and Melikbekyan unveiled the prospects for the development of Armenian football.
In particular, the two presented the Armenian federation’s projects aimed at promoting mass football and football among the youth.
Vanetsyan, who has been the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia since May, became the new President of the FFA in September.
