Armenian sambo fighter wins World Championships silver

November 10, 2018 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg weight category) won silver at the World Championships in Bucharest.

His final bout was against Russia’s Andrey Kubarkin who snatched the gold medal in the end.

Though the two drew the fight with a score of 1:1, the referee gave preference to the Russian sportsman.

