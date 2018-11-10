Armenian sambo fighter wins World Championships silver
November 10, 2018 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg weight category) won silver at the World Championships in Bucharest.
His final bout was against Russia’s Andrey Kubarkin who snatched the gold medal in the end.
Though the two drew the fight with a score of 1:1, the referee gave preference to the Russian sportsman.
Top stories
Armenia position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot. Belgium, France and Brazil top the ranking.
Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham.
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Norway to close embassy in Azerbaijan, open in Georgia The Norwegian Embassy in Baku will be closed, with Azerbaijan being covered from Norway’s representation in Ankara.
2,000-year-old ship graffiti discovered in desert in Israel The Roman era-cistern, which is 39-feet deep, was excavated by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Negev city of Beer-Sheva.
Kim Kardashian's home in danger of being burned down in wildfire According to TMZ, the wildfire has reached the property of the family’s Calabasas abode, which they evacuated last night.
Transplanting stem cells into brain could help treat Parkinson's The man was stable after the operation, which was performed last month, and he will now be monitored for two years.