Kim Kardashian's home in danger of being burned down in wildfire
November 10, 2018 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home is in grave danger of being burned down, Just Jared says.
According to TMZ, the wildfire has reached the property of the family’s Calabasas abode, which they evacuated last night.
At the time of this posting, the fire has not reached the Kardashian-West‘s main home but flames are on the property.
“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Italy could lift payments to poor and unemployed to €780 per month Details about who will be eligible for the programme, how it will be distributed and when it will be introduced remain unclear.
Kanye West, Tekashi 6ix9ine's music vid shooting set comes under gunfire According to a source, Minaj was not present, but West was in the mansion when shots were reportedly fired at the house.
Armenian sambo fighter wins World Championships silver Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg weight category) won silver at the World Championships in Bucharest.
U.S.-led coalition strikes reportedly kill 26 civilians in Syria According to multiple Syrian media reports, toxic white phosphorus munitions had been used by the group in its attacks on the city.