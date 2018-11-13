Yerevan to house a 33,000 capacity National stadium

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia and head of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has revealed that a new stadium will be built in Yerevan in the coming years.

The National stadium - as the new facility will be called - will have a capacity of 33,000 which will give the Armenian capital the opportunity to host the Europa League Final.

According to Vanetsyan, $100 million will be spent on the project.

The FFA chief also said FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed an interest in joining the groundbreaking ceremony.

As reported earlier, Vanetsyan has invited Infantino to Armenia. According to preliminary agreement, Infantino will arrive in Yerevan in 2019.