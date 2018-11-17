UEFA Nations League: Armenia beats Gibraltar 6:2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia secured a 6:2 victory against Gibraltar in the second leg of a game in the EUFA Nations League on Friday, November 16.

Forward Yura Movsisyan found the net a whopping four times, becoming the first player in the history of the Armenian football to score so many times in a single game.

Newcomers Artur Kartashyan and Aleksandr Karapetyan also scored for the Armenia side.

In the previous matches of the Nations League, the Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.

They are set to face the Liechtenstein side on November 19.