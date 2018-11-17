Yura Movsisyan hails Armenia win vs Gibraltar as team victory

PanARMENIAN.Net - Striker Yura Movsisyan has hailed the performance of the Armenian national team against Gibraltar on Friday, November 16.

Chicago Fire forward Movsisyan scored four goals for Armenia in a 6-2 decimation of Gibraltar in Group D4 of the UEFA Nations League.

"Great Team Victory in Gibraltar... oh and x4 goals #GoArmenia," the player said in a Facebook post.

Newcomers Artur Kartashyan and Aleksandr Karapetyan also scored for the Armenia side.

In the previous matches of the Nations League, the Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.

They are set to face the Liechtenstein side on November 19.