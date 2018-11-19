Armenia taking on Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League second leg

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia take on Liechtenstein in a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, November 19 .

The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.

On November 16, however, Chicago Fire’s forward Yura Movsisyan scored 4 times to help the Armenian side beat Gibraltar 6-2.

That leaves them 3 points behind Macedonia but with a better head to head.