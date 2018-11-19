Armenia’s Mikayel Mikayelyan performs well at Finland-hosted tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - 19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event of a cross-country tournament currently underway in Saariselkä, Finland.

Among all the 45 participants from eight countries, Mikayelyan came in the fifth after completing the race and collecting 79.12 points.

Meanwhile, Tadevos Poghosyan and Arman Matinyan, also representing Armenia, took the 12th and 29th positions, respectively.

Armenia’s Katya Galstyan from the women’s team came in the 23rd.