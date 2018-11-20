Nations League: Armenia, Liechtenstein draw 2:2
November 20, 2018 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia drew the second leg Nations League match against Liechtenstein 2:2 on Monday, November 19.
Sargis Adamyan and Aleksandr Karapetyan, in particular, scored for Armenia.
Both Armenia and Liechtenstein will remain in the competition's Group 4 of League D following the result.
Armenia is thus the second in Group D, lagging behind Macedonia's team with 15 points.
Also Monday, Macedonia beat Gibraltar 4:0, three days after the Gibraltar side suffered a 6:0 home blow at the hands of Armenia.
