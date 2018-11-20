// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nations League: Armenia, Liechtenstein draw 2:2

Nations League: Armenia, Liechtenstein draw 2:2
November 20, 2018 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia drew the second leg Nations League match against Liechtenstein 2:2 on Monday, November 19.

Sargis Adamyan and Aleksandr Karapetyan, in particular, scored for Armenia.

Both Armenia and Liechtenstein will remain in the competition's Group 4 of League D following the result.

Armenia is thus the second in Group D, lagging behind Macedonia's team with 15 points.

Also Monday, Macedonia beat Gibraltar 4:0, three days after the Gibraltar side suffered a 6:0 home blow at the hands of Armenia.

 Top stories
Nations League: Armenia will take on Gibraltar Nov 16Nations League: Armenia will take on Gibraltar Nov 16
Armenia take on Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, November 16 in a match in the UEFA Nations League.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks new Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks new "culture", grabs equalizer for Arsenal
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan came off the bench to strike Arsenal's equalizer against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Armenia drop to 101st spot in FIFA rankingArmenia drop to 101st spot in FIFA ranking
Armenia position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot. Belgium, France and Brazil top the ranking.
Armenia football team has a new chief coachArmenia football team has a new chief coach
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Belarus to ship new batch of weapons to Azerbaijan According to Ilham Aliyev, “Azerbaijan is satisfied with the level of cooperation with Belarus in this area."
Syrian army on high alert after militant attack kills 23 soldiers According to a report, the Syrian army has moved reinforcements to the Al-Ghaab Plain in response to the jihadist attack on Tal Burkan.
Rebel commander killed by Turkish military in Syria: report The commander was killed during a fierce battle with the Turkish military and their allies near the city of Afrin over the weekend.
Rouhani says Iran not succumbing to U.S. The Iranian president said, "They wanted to turn November 4 into Iran's sad day, but the Iranians resisted against them."