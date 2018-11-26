IRI: Bright Armenia will take 2nd place in elections to parliament
November 26, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Republican Institute has released its latest public opinion survey conducted among the residents of Armenia, according to which Bright Armenia party led by lawmaker Edmon Marukyan will take the second spot in the vote with 10% of all ballots cast in their favor.
The survey was conducted between October 9 and October 29, 2018 in all provinces of Armenia.
According to the survey, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party will get 67% of the vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 9, while businessman and lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia will come in the third with 9% of the vote.
Based on the IRI survey, only these three parties out of the 11 running will make it to the parliament.
Election campaign launched across Armenia on Monday, November 26 in the various provinces of the country.
