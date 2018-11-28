Kylie Jenner is world's highest-paid celebrity under 30 in 2018: Forbes
November 28, 2018 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid and wealthiest celebrity under 30 years old, according to Forbes.
The 21-year-old launched Kylie Cosmetics a mere two years ago, and she earned $166.5 million in the scoring period, June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, padding her $900 million fortune.
Ed Sheeran takes second place with a haul of $110 million. The British singer-songwriter, 27, made most of his millions from a worldwide arena tour but collected a hefty sum from billions of song streams.
Brazilian superstar Neymar rounds out the top three with earnings of $90 million. The 26-year-old signed a five-year contract with Paris-Saint Germain that will net him $350 million in salary through his contract, which expires in June 2022. Off the pitch, Neymar has lucrative deals with Nike, Red Bull and other brands. It’s been widely reported that Neymar has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to leave the team for a fee of €200 million.
Most of the highest-paid celebrities under 30 are athletes. The top ten comprise one reality star (Jenner), four musicians and five athletes. The young cohort earned a combined $723 million in 12 months, before taxes and fees.
