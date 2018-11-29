“Very happy” - Henrikh Mkhitaryan sums up first year at Arsenal
November 29, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder and captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed he is “very happy” following his move from Manchester United, The Daily Star reports.
Mkhitaryan, 29, joined the Gunners in January as part of a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.
He has contributed nine assists and five goals in 32 appearances.
When asked to reflect on his first year at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan replied: “I would say it’s a bit too early to say something about it but I’m very pleased to be here and I’m trying my best.
“It wasn’t very easy at the start but I kept working every day and game after game, I’m trying to improve my game.
“I would say everything is going well, I’m very happy at the moment and I hope to continue in the same way.”
Mkhitaryan was speaking in Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Vorskla Poltava.
The Armenia international is one of the few experienced heads to have made the trip to the eastern European nation.
Mkhitaryan has experience of the nation, having played for Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalurh Donetsk.
He said: “I’m very pleased to be here and I have a lot of good memories from time with Shakhtar and Metalurh, and also with the players I used to play with."
