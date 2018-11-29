Magnus Carlsen retains World Champion's title for third time
November 29, 2018 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For 20 days the world’s two best grandmasters sat in a soundproof studio in central London, with only a chessboard, their thoughts, and each other for company. But finally, after 15 games, 773 moves and 51 hours of simmering tension, the Norwegian world championMagnus Carlsenheld his nerve, and his crown, with an emphatic rapid-play victory over the US challenger Fabiano Caruana, the Guardian reports.
Some had wondered whether Carlsen, the world’s No1 ranked player for the past eight years and the world champion since 2013, had lost his mojo because of his diffidence during the classical matches, which were all drawn. Yet over the shorter four-game rapid-play format – where players have just 25 minutes for all their moves, along with a 10-second increment – he was a different animal, crushing his opponent 3-0.
Carlsen defeats Caruana to retain World Chess Championship in tie-breakers – as it happened Read more “I am very happy,” a smiling Carlsen admitted afterwards. “I felt like I had a really good day at work. Everything went perfectly.”
Chess has been the sleeper hit of the autumn, with online audiences growing with each passing day despite no decisive results in the 12 classical matches for the first time in the competition’s 132-year history. Naturally the prospect of the first American world champion since Bobby Fischer in 1972 had also attracted a large contingent of US networks to the College in Holborn, all scenting an upset. Carlsen, though, had other ideas.
He visibly relaxed after winning a tricky endgame in the first game, and two more smooth victories ensured he took the winner’s prize of €550,000 (£486,000). Caruana at least had the compensation of returning to St Louis with the €450,000 (£398,000) runners-up prize.
Top stories
19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.
Khachanov says he believes he now knows what separates the best from the rest – so he knows what he must do.
Armenia take on Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, November 16 in a match in the UEFA Nations League.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Serj Tankian releasing soundtrack album for disaster film "Spitak" Serj Tankian constructed the score’s morose atmosphere with piano, strings and other orchestral elements.
Iran will send three satellites into space in coming few months Brigadier-General Qassem Taqizadeh said "Iran has been able to make a surface-to-surface precision missile with the range of 2,000 km."
Ring found in West Bank allegedly belonged to Pontius Pilate The ring was one of thousands of items found in the dig led by Professor Gideon Forster from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Underwater rail travel between UAE and India could be a thing soon Alshehhi is the founder of National Advisor Bureau Limited - a consultancy firm based in Masdar, the breeding ground for start-ups.