New artificial Christmas tree will light up Yerevan this year
December 3, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new artificial Christmas tree will be decorated at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, Armenia, a spokesperson for the city mayor told PanARMENIAN.Net
“We are going to have our first new Christmas Tree at the Republic Square since 2015," Hakob Karapetyan said.
“The 37-meter tree will be 14.4 meters in diameter at the bottom and will be decorated with 200 km of Christmas string lights and 1500 ornaments.”
Karapetyan also said that the tree lighting ceremony will be held after December 15 but failed to provide an exact date.
The country’s most important Christmas tree was decorated the same way for many years, leaving residents mostly unhappy about the lack of creativity and better design solutions.
