Armenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiers

December 3, 2018 - 12:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020, according to the results of a draw held in Dublin on Sunday, December 2.

The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 run from March to November 2019.

According to the schedule of matches unveiled by UEFA, the Armenia side will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 23, Finland on March 26, Liechtenstein on June 8, Greece on June 11 and Italy on September 5.

The second leg matches will follow on September 8, October 12, October 15, November 15 and November 18 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Finland, Greece and Italy, respectively.

Euro 2020 qualifying draw:

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Mkhitaryan's place "in doubt" as Arsenal "mulls signing Cengiz Under"
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Armenian skier performs well at Finland-hosted tournament
19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
Armenia taking on Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League second leg
The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.
Karen Khachanov says Paris success can push him into tennis' elite
Khachanov says he believes he now knows what separates the best from the rest – so he knows what he must do.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.