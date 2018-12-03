Armenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020, according to the results of a draw held in Dublin on Sunday, December 2.

The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 run from March to November 2019.

According to the schedule of matches unveiled by UEFA, the Armenia side will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 23, Finland on March 26, Liechtenstein on June 8, Greece on June 11 and Italy on September 5.

The second leg matches will follow on September 8, October 12, October 15, November 15 and November 18 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Finland, Greece and Italy, respectively.

Euro 2020 qualifying draw:

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein