Armenia will face Italy, Finland, Greece in UEFA qualifiers
December 3, 2018 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020, according to the results of a draw held in Dublin on Sunday, December 2.
The European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 run from March to November 2019.
According to the schedule of matches unveiled by UEFA, the Armenia side will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 23, Finland on March 26, Liechtenstein on June 8, Greece on June 11 and Italy on September 5.
The second leg matches will follow on September 8, October 12, October 15, November 15 and November 18 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Finland, Greece and Italy, respectively.
Euro 2020 qualifying draw:
Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus
Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan
Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta
Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia
Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra
Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino
Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein
Top stories
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.
Khachanov says he believes he now knows what separates the best from the rest – so he knows what he must do.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.