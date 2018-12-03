// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia describes Azeri claims of “liberating territory” as nonsense

December 3, 2018 - 15:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister, leader of Im Kayl (My Step) alliance Nikol Pashinyan has described Azerbaijani reports about “liberating” 11,000 ha of territory in Nakhijevan as “perfect nonsense”.

“After I was elected as Prime Minister, Azerbaijan immediately declared about ‘liberating’ 11,000 ha of land, and some circles in Armenia knowingly or unknowingly gave in to that disinformation,” Pashinyan told supporters in Ararat province.

“The Armenian Armed Forces always protect our borders and ensure our security.”

According to him, the Armenian side holds an upper hand in the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan had earlier declared about “liberating territory in Nakhijevan.”

