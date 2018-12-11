Armenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess Classic

PanARMENIAN.Net - London Chess Classic, the final leg of the 2018 Grand Chess Tour, will be held from December 11 to 17 in the British capital, with Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian also set to feature.

Alongside Aronian are Hikaru Nakamura (U.S), Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.

Four stages of the Grand Chess Tour 2018 have already been completed: Rapid / blitz tournaments in Leuven, Paris and Saint Louis, and the classical Sinquefield Cup, also in Saint Louis.

This year's edition uses a new format, according to which the four players compete in a semi-final, then the two winners will then go to the final, while the losers play in a match for third place. In the semi-finals, the leader of the Grand Chess Tour meets fourth place in the standings and second place plays third. The pairings after the drawing of lots are: Caruana vs Nakamura, Vachier-Lagrave vs Aronian.

The London Chess Classic prizes (in order of place):

1. $120,000

2. $80,000

3. $60,000

4. $40,000