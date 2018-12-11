Armenia’s Levon Aronian gears up for London Chess Classic
December 11, 2018 - 15:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London Chess Classic, the final leg of the 2018 Grand Chess Tour, will be held from December 11 to 17 in the British capital, with Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian also set to feature.
Alongside Aronian are Hikaru Nakamura (U.S), Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) comprising the "final four" at the London Chess Classic.
Four stages of the Grand Chess Tour 2018 have already been completed: Rapid / blitz tournaments in Leuven, Paris and Saint Louis, and the classical Sinquefield Cup, also in Saint Louis.
This year's edition uses a new format, according to which the four players compete in a semi-final, then the two winners will then go to the final, while the losers play in a match for third place. In the semi-finals, the leader of the Grand Chess Tour meets fourth place in the standings and second place plays third. The pairings after the drawing of lots are: Caruana vs Nakamura, Vachier-Lagrave vs Aronian.
The London Chess Classic prizes (in order of place):
1. $120,000
2. $80,000
3. $60,0004. $40,000
Top stories
Armenia will face Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J qualifying matches ahead of Euro 2020.
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
SDF troops capture half of IS' stronghold in southeast Deir ez-Zor The SDF managed to capture the strategic Hajin hospital after a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants.
Russians prepare for special spacewalk Astronauts Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev are to conduct a spacewalk to examine the outside of a Soyuz capsule.
Newly-discovered genes help understand redheads mystery The Edinburgh University-led research has been described as the largest genetic study of hair colour to date.
Sarkissian to attend Zarubishvili's swearing-in ceremony According to information provided by the President's office, the ceremony will take place in the town of Telavi.