PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan blocks more passes than any other player at Arsenal, Goal.com says in article.

Mkhitaryan has been "virtually anonymous across Arsenal’s last four league matches and yet continues to be handed starts as the right-hand inside forward," the article says.

"On paper the Armenia international, who excelled at Dortmund, is well suited to [Arsenal chief coach Unai] Emery’s tactics, but Mkhitaryan is a shadow of his former self.

"The only reason he is currently starting ahead of [Mesut] Ozil is that he works harder, blocking 2.4 passes per game - more than any other Arsenal player and the second most in the division among players that have featured in more than five matches."

Aaron Ramsey’s imminent departure – he will not sign a new contract that expires at the end of the season - and Mkhitaryan’s poor form means there is space for a player capable of quick forward passes on the counter.