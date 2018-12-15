UEFA fines Armenia €18,000 over fans' misconduct
December 15, 2018 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UEFA has imposed an €18,000 fine on the Armenian Football Federation over fans' misconduct in a Nations League match against Gibraltar.
During the fixture in October, members of Red Eagles - a club supporting the national football team - and those from the Federation clashed because of a Gibraltar flag that had found its way to the home section of the stadium.
The police had to interfere in the brawl.
Besides the incident, bottles had been thrown toward the Gibraltar players from the stadium, UEFA revealed.
